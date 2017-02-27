KC man convicted of murder in 2015 shooting death at 57th and Oak

A 25-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted of murder in the 2015 shooting death of Ja’Que Dawkins at 57th and Oak streets.
A Jackson County jury found Kimani I. Sterling guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action Friday and on Monday returned to recommend a sentence of 34 years in prison.
Sterling, who also faces federal charges of distributing cocaine, was accused of shooting Dawkins, an acquaintance, dumping the body in the street and ordering someone else to burn the car to destroy the evidence.
Kansas City police found Dawkins’ body in the intersection of 57th and Oak with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police Sterling had been at a downtown club with Dawkins and that they were driving in the Brookside area when Sterling turned and shot Dawkins multiple times inside a vehicle.
Another defendant charged in connection with the incident has already pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
A Jackson County judge will sentence Sterling on April 20.
