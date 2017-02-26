911 tape about alleged Olathe shooter released

Clinton, Mo., 911 dispatchers have released a tape of a call that led to the arrest of 51-year-old Adam W. Purinton in the case of a shooting in Olathe on Wednesday that killed one man and injured two others.
Purinton was arrested hours later in Clinton, Mo. A tape of the 911 call, obtained by KSHB-TV, confirms what The Star reported on Thursday, that Purinton had claimed to have killed two Middle Eastern men.
“OK, so I’m a bartender at Applebees and I had this guy come into my bar and he told me that he had done somthing really bad and he was on the run from the police, and he asked if he could stay with me and my husband,” the caller tells a dispatcher. “He wouldn’t tell me what he did. I kept asking him and he said he would tell me if I agreed to let him stay with me. I finally got him to tell me. He said he shot and killed two Iranian people in Olathe, and I looked it up on the news and there was this shooting like three hours ago...”
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed in the attack at Austins Bar & Grill. Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were wounded. Purinton is charged in Johnson County, Kan., with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
