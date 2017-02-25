Police seek suspects, car in connection with vehicular assault in Kansas City

Kansas City police need the public’s help identifying the occupants of a car wanted in connection with a vehicular assault.
The vehicle is thought to be a white Volkswagen Golf, possibly with Kansas plates. Police described the driver as a white male with “frizzy” hair, a beard and glasses.
A passenger, police said, was described as a white female with glasses. The vehicle may have been damaged during the incident.
Authorities on Saturday released a surveillance photo of the vehicle.
According to police, the incident took place Jan. 29 in the parking lot on the southwest corner of Armour Boulevard and Walnut Street.
The victim, police said, was intentionally struck and seriously injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
