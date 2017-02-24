Police search for suspect who fired at Kansas City officers

Kansas City police were searching for a suspect that allegedly shot at officers and bailed into a wooded area in Kansas City, Kan.
According to police, the incident began about 9 p.m. when officers chased carjacking suspects into Kansas City, Kan.
One of the occupants of the car, police said, bailed from the vehicle and began firing shots at officers. He then fled into a wooded area near North 8th Street and Reynolds Avenue.
A perimeter was set up to search for the suspect, police said. Three other people in the car were taken into custody.
According to scanner traffic, an officer radioed that he believed one of the suspects was hit by gunfire.
Officers advised others not to follow the suspect into the woods.
According to scanner traffic, a canine unit and drone technology were used during the search.
A police spokeswoman said that authorities were still sorting out details as of about 10 p.m. and couldn’t confirm that one of the suspects were shot.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments