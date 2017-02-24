Sex crimes against teens in Lenexa alleged; registered sex offender arrested

A 46-year-old registered sex offender has been charged with a series of sex crimes involving two minors.
Stacatto Ray Peterson of Independence is charged in Johnson County District Court with nine felonies including rape of a child, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties.
He was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Friday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The alleged crimes occurred in Lenexa between 2013 and 2017, according to court documents.
The charges involve two girls who were born in 1997 and 2000, according to the documents.
Peterson has been on the Kansas sex offender registry since 2012 after he was convicted of indecent solicitation of a child in Johnson County.
That case involved a 14-year-old girl, according to the registry.
His first court appearance on the new charges is scheduled for Monday.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
