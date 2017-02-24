Man shot near 22nd and Parallel in Kansas City, Kan., dies at hospital

One of two people shot early Thursday evening in Kansas City, Kan., has died, police said Friday.
The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. Thursday at 22nd Street and Parallel Parkway.
Police found a man shot and he was taken to a hospital where he died later Thursday night, police said.
A second person wounded in the incident was taken by private vehicle to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were looking for a maroon car that was involved in the shooting.
It is the city’s third homicide of 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments