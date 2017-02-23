Prairie Village police search for Hy-Vee Gas robbery suspect

Police in Prairie Village are searching for a man who robbed a service station Thursday.
The incident occurred about 8:10 p.m. at a Hy-Vee Gas station located at 7720 State Line Road.
A clerk told police that a man entered the business armed with a black handgun and demanded money.
The clerk, police said, complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.
The man fled on foot, police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves and gray hood, black jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments