February 23, 2017 9:19 PM

Two injured in shooting near 22nd Street, Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan.

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday in Kansas City, Kan.

The incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. near North 22nd Street and Parallel Parkway.

According to Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries.

The other person suffered less serious injuries, Zeigler said.

Police sought a maroon car in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

