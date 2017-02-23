Two injured in shooting near 22nd Street, Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan.

Police were investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday in Kansas City, Kan.
The incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. near North 22nd Street and Parallel Parkway.
According to Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries.
Officers working a life threatening shooting at 24th & Parallel.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) February 24, 2017
The other person suffered less serious injuries, Zeigler said.
Second victim in the shooting at 24th & Parallel, injuries do not appear life threatening.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) February 24, 2017
Police sought a maroon car in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments