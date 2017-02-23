Lee’s Summit armed robbery suspect arrested after car chase through neighborhoods

An armed suspect was arrested Wednesday evening following a reported convenience store robbery and a vehicle pursuit through several Lee’s Summit neighborhoods.
The incident was reported about 10 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery in the 200 block of Southeast Grand Street.
As officers arrived, they saw the suspected robber speeding away in a dark-colored, four-door sedan. Efforts to pull the driver over were unsuccessful. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit that went through several neighborhoods, then westbound on U.S. 50 and then onto westbound Interstate 470. Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol deployed tire deflation devices at I-470 and View High Drive.
After the car tires were deflated, the robber pulled onto the roadway and fled on foot from the car.
He was arrested after being located by a Lee’s Summit officer and a police K-9 unit.
No injuries were reported. The case will be submitted to the Jackson County prosecutor’s office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.
