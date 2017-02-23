Crime

February 23, 2017 9:18 AM

Gunfire damages nine south Kansas City homes, including a gas meter

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Nine houses, four vehicles and a gas meter were damaged late Wednesday when someone opened fire in a south Kansas City neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the area in the 9600 block of Booth Avenue in response to a shooting.

They found multiple shell casings and a gas meter that had been struck and was leaking. Workers from the Missouri Gas Energy were summoned and shut off the meter.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

