Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

Tyler Lape of Olathe says he's worried that a friend is among the victims in a shooting Wednesday night at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe.
Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Lawrence police, citizen help suicidal person

Lawrence Police Officer Leo Souders, a 19 year veteran of the department, took quick action in securing a suicidal female subject on the Kansas River bridge, while another arriving officer, Officer John Pien, a 3 year veteran, along with a helpful citizen, pulled the female over the railing.

A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

This is a file video from 2008 that gives an overview of the events that led to the deaths of six firefighters, and the convictions of five people in the case. The youngest defendant in the case, Bryan Sheppard, who was 17 at the time of the explosion, will make his case before a federal judge. Sheppard and his attorney sought the resentencing hearing under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles violated the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers' TIPS Hotline

Det. Kevin Boehm provides a closer look at the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission's 35-year-old TIPS Hotline. The hotline has helped clear 627 homicides over the last 35 years, but fugitive busts and drug house calls dominate its often quirky history.

