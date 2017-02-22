Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

Toni Anderson, a 2014 East High graduate, has been missing since Jan. 15 and was last seen in Kansas City. Her mother, Liz, is still leading efforts to try and locate her and talked to Wichita Eagle reporter Bryan Horwath about how hard the past five weeks have been.
Lawrence Police Officer Leo Souders, a 19 year veteran of the department, took quick action in securing a suicidal female subject on the Kansas River bridge, while another arriving officer, Officer John Pien, a 3 year veteran, along with a helpful citizen, pulled the female over the railing.
This is a file video from 2008 that gives an overview of the events that led to the deaths of six firefighters, and the convictions of five people in the case. The youngest defendant in the case, Bryan Sheppard, who was 17 at the time of the explosion, will make his case before a federal judge. Sheppard and his attorney sought the resentencing hearing under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles violated the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.
Police investigated an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in south Kansas City. According to police, the man was shot after he pointed a rifle at officers about 8:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Corrington Avenue.
Det. Kevin Boehm provides a closer look at the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission's 35-year-old TIPS Hotline. The hotline has helped clear 627 homicides over the last 35 years, but fugitive busts and drug house calls dominate its often quirky history.