After chase, teen suspected in rash of Grain Valley auto burglaries is arrested

A juvenile is in custody in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles near a residential neighborhood in Grain Valley.
Grain Valley police said the 16-year-old boy was apprehended about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The boy initially fled on foot after officers responded to a call near Southwest Nelson and Hereford drives. A neighbor later observed the boy inside a parked vehicle. The boy, police said, again fled on foot after a brief pursuit by the neighbor.
Grain Valley and Oak Grove police eventually located the boy hiding inside a friend’s home, where he was taken into custody.
Police recovered property stolen from five different cars that included purses, cash, an iPad and mobile phones.
The boy was transferred to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center in Kansas City.
Police used the thefts as a reminder for residents to secure their vehicles. All of the affected vehicles were unlocked, police said.
Officials also discouraged citizens from approaching criminal suspects.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments