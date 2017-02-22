Man uses threat of a weapon to rob east Kansas City bank

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS Pause

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

1:10 Good Samaritan shot, alleged robber slain near Wal-Mart in Shawnee

4:01 Sheriff describes abduction, sexual assault of Johnson County deputy as 'ambush'

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:06 Listen to Lorenzo Cain describe the love for his glove

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test