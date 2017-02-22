Man uses threat of a weapon to rob east Kansas City bank

Federal investigators said a man used the threat of a weapon to hold up an east Kansas City bank Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities were summoned to the Arvest Bank in the 8900 block of U.S. 40 just after 1 p.m. The robber demanded money and said he was armed. He then fled on foot eastbound on U.S. 40 with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to federal authorities.
No weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported.
Authorities released photos of the robber.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
