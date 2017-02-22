Gun brought into Kansas City hospital lands convicted felon in prison

A man who carried a gun into Truman Medical Center last year was sentenced Wednesday to five years and four months in federal prison.
Charles Eugene Glasgow Jr., 42, was a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm. He pleaded guilty in November.
He was arrested in January 2016 after coming into the hospital and asking for someone who wasn’t there.
Glasgow then changed the name of the person he was looking for, and security officers told him to leave.
He refused, and a struggle ensued. Officers found a pistol in his pocket, and he was taken into custody.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
