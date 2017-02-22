Gun brought into Kansas City hospital lands convicted felon in prison

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS Pause

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:06 Listen to Lorenzo Cain describe the love for his glove

2:11 Mercy Ships help save Sambany's life