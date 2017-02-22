Second Belton teen charged with making a terrorist threat against school on Snapchat

A second Belton High School student in two weeks has been charged with making a terrorist threat on Snapchat.
Madalyn Emond, 17, was charged Tuesday with the misdemeanor crime. Emond wrote a poem on the social media platform, allegedly threatening violence at her school by alluding to one of the deadliest school shootings in history.
According to court documents, the poem read, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. It’s February 15th. Columbine part 2.”
The Snapchat may have been spurred by a similar message sent on the social media platform by one of Emond’s classmates, Jashon Taylor, also 17. On Feb. 5, Taylor allegedly wrote, “Let it be know im shooting Belton tomorrow or tuesday.”
In addition to Emond’s and Taylor’s threats, other threats have been made against the Belton School District in the last two weeks.
Authorities were alerted of the message by a witness who had captured a screen grab of the Snapchat. The message was allegedly sent the same day the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl. Taylor indicated he was angered by the Patriots’ win and wished to “blast” any of his classmates bragging about the game.
Taylor, who told authorities that his Snapchat reached about 50 people, was charged with a felony. State statute dictates that threats received by more than 10 people qualify as a felony, otherwise it is a misdemeanor charge. Emond told authorities she believed her Snapchat was only viewed by four people, according to court documents.
Emond and Taylor were released on signature bonds.
