Former Overland Park police officer pleads guilty in Facebook threat case

A former Overland Park police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page.
Rodney Lee Wilson, who was fired after the incident was reported last year, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor charges of obstructing legal process, false impersonation and two counts of assault.
After his plea, Wilson was placed on probation with an underlying 90-day jail sentence he would have to serve if he violates any probation conditions.
Wilson, 30, was charged last November with posting a threatening comment on the Facebook page of a woman in Dallas.
The woman did not know Wilson.
The post came after the ambush killing of several Dallas police officers, and it apparently referenced the Black Lives Matter movement.
The comment posted under a picture of the Dallas woman’s daughter read: “We’ll see how much her life matters soon. Better be careful leaving your info open where she can be found :) Hold her close tonight it’ll be the last time.”
When it learned of the post, the Overland Park Police Department investigated and fired Wilson.
The woman and her daughter were the victims in the two assault charges. The obstruction charge stemmed from Wilson’s attempt to delete his Facebook account after the threat was posted.
The false impersonation charge involved him using the names of other officers in an effort to check if an arrest warrant had been issued for him.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
