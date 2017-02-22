KC police investigate armed carjacking at Troost Avenue gas station

Kansas City police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place early Wednesday at a gas station at 75th Street and Troost Avenue.
Officers were called to the incident just after 2 a.m. A woman said she was seated in the driver’s seat of her car when a pair of assailants pointed their handguns at her. They removed the woman from the car and sped east on 75th Street.
The car was found abandoned a short time later in the 7400 block of Forest Avenue. Police were unable to find the men who robbed the woman.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments