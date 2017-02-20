Raytown man calls police after gunshot comes through his ceiling

A Raytown man reported a shooting to police Monday after a bullet came through his apartment ceiling.
Police arrived about 5:30 p.m. at the apartment in the 7700 block of Raytown Road, where the man explained that a bullet came through his ceiling from the apartment above. The man was not injured.
Officers entered the apartment where the suspected shot came from but found no one inside. The investigation continued.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments