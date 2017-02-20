Intruder spent night in Overland Park house while residents slept

An Overland Park homeowner was startled early Saturday to find an intruder who had spent the night in his basement.
A man who lives in the 5000 block of West 102nd Terrace called 911 early Saturday after finding a window smashed out and the intruder in his basement, according to police.
Officers arrived and took the man into custody.
The intruder reportedly apologized for breaking the window and said he was a CIA agent who was “on the run,” police said. He also told police that Kansas City “was under attack.”
The break-in had occurred the night before, police said. The intruder’s car was later found parked nearby.
In the basement, they found a blanket that had been moved from an upstairs room. They also found pizza, bottles of water and a loaf of bread from the kitchen.
The homeowners told police that they had not heard anything the night before.
The intruder, reportedly a 33-year-old Kansas City resident, was charged in Municipal Court with criminal damage to property.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments