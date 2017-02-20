Stepfather of murdered Missouri girl indicted on child porn charges

The stepfather of a 10-year-old Springfield girl who was kidnapped and killed in 2014 has been indicted on a federal child pornography charge.
Jeffrey W. Barfield, 38, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Springfield.
Saturday was the third anniversary of the death of his stepdaughter, Hailey Owens, whose case drew national attention.
The little girl was abducted from a Springfield home and was later found dead in the house of Craig Michael Wood, who is now charged with first-degree murder in her death. A search warrant of his home turned up child pornography.
The indictment of Barfield alleges that between January 2012 and September 2016, Barfield received or distributed child pornography over the Internet.
Barfield has been active recently in lobbying Missouri lawmakers to improve the state’s Amber Alert system. He has been joined by Wood’s father in that effort.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments