Man pleads guilty in Platte County traffic crash that killed KCK woman

A 41-year-old truck driver has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in a 2013 traffic crash in Platte County.
Adam R. Shaw of Springfield pleaded guilty Friday in Platte County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter in the October 2013 death of Catherine Nienaber.
As part of a plea agreement, Shaw was sentenced to four years in prison.
Nienaber, 49, of Kansas City, Kan., was killed when a tractor-trailer driven by Shaw struck the minivan she was driving on Missouri 45 in southern Platte County.
Her son and the driver of another vehicle were injured in the wreck. Shaw pleaded guilty to two counts of assault for causing their injuries.
