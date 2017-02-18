Crime

February 18, 2017 7:10 PM

Kansas City man wanted for questioning in Platte County shooting

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

The Platte County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a shooting that seriously injured another man.

Authorities are trying to locate 27-year-old William Ross McHudson of Kansas City in connection with the shooting, which was reported about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Northwest Fisk Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

McHudson may be driving a four-door maroon 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information on McHudson can call their local law enforcement agency or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

