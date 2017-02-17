Man sentenced for violent Overland Park bank robbery

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a 2014 Overland Park bank robbery.
Steve A. Watts, 57, was one of two men who pleaded guilty to holding up Bank of America at 9500 Mission Road in October 2014.
His co-defendant, Clifton B. Cloyd, was previously sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Watts was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.
Both men were armed with guns during the robbery. Several employees and a customer were punched or pistol-whipped and one woman was dragged through the bank by her hair.
