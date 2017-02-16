KC man acquitted in 2015 shooting death faces new assault and robbery charges

A 35-year-old man who was acquitted in the 2015 shooting death of a Kansas City grandmother was charged Wednesday with shooting another man and stealing his flip phone.
Antwan L. Fayne of Kansas City was also charged with armed criminal action in the incident that happened Feb. 9 in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue.
Court records say:
The 59-year-old victim told investigators a gunman forced his way into the apartment after the victim answered a knock on his door. The gunman pushed past the woman who had knocked on the door and demanded money. The intruder was armed with a small, black semi-automatic handgun, possibly a .22-caliber.
The victim said he sustained scrapes and cuts on his arms and legs as he fought with the intruder over control of the handgun. During the assault, the victim said he gave up and lay on the floor in the fetal position. The attacker stood over him and shot him in the stomach.
The intruder took the victim’s flip phone and ran out of the apartment.
Fayne was later arrested and refused to speak with investigators.
Court records showed that Fayne had numerous prior drug and traffic-related convictions.
In August, Jackson County jurors acquitted Fayne on first-degree murder charges in the slaying of Jossette Beeks, 46, who was shot while sitting on a porch in the 800 block Indiana Avenue.
