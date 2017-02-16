Shawnee man admits hiring illegal immigrants for roofing business

The co-owner of a Kansas City, Kan., roofing company pleaded guilty Thursday to hiring illegal immigrants.
Tommy Frank Keaton, 71, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to a charge of harboring illegal aliens.
Keaton was a co-owner of Century Roofing in Kansas City, Kan.
He admitted in his plea that he knowingly hired workers who were in the United States illegally. Keaton provided housing and transportation for some of the illegal workers, according to federal prosecutors.
As part of his plea, he will forfeit about $1.4 million in proceeds from his illegal enterprise, prosecutors said.
A sentencing date has not been set.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
