February 16, 2017 10:06 AM

Two pounds of heroin found in pair of women’s shoes in Kansas City

By Tony Rizzo

A 20-year-old man has been charged by federal prosecutors in Kansas City with smuggling more than two pounds of heroin inside a pair of women’s shoes.

Carlos Encarancion was arrested Monday outside the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City.

Police found the drugs in a search of a duffel bag Encarancion was carrying, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

More than 1,000 grams of heroin were hidden inside a pair of wedge sandals, according to the documents.

He is charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

