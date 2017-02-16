Two pounds of heroin found in pair of women’s shoes in Kansas City

A 20-year-old man has been charged by federal prosecutors in Kansas City with smuggling more than two pounds of heroin inside a pair of women’s shoes.
Carlos Encarancion was arrested Monday outside the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City.
Police found the drugs in a search of a duffel bag Encarancion was carrying, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.
More than 1,000 grams of heroin were hidden inside a pair of wedge sandals, according to the documents.
He is charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments