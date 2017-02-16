Man at Denny’s tells Kansas City police he was robbed at gunpoint, pistol-whipped

Kansas City police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday in which a pair of gunmen punched and pistol-whipped a man when he refused to hand over his wallet.
Officers were called to the Denny’s restaurant at 3832 Blue Ridge Cutoff just after 2 a.m.
The victim told officers that he and a friend were accosted in the parking lot by two gunmen who demanded their belongings. One of the gunmen pistol-whipped and punched the victim in the face and head when he refused to comply.
After the assault, the gunmen stole several items from the victim and then sped away in a nearby car. The victim went home and called police. He was later treated a hospital with a minor injury.
Police did not have a detailed description of the gunmen.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
