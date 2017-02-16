Crime

February 16, 2017 7:56 AM

Police want to question two people in rape and robbery at Lenexa hotel

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

Lenexa police on Thursday released photos of two people they want to question about a rape and robbery last month at a hotel.

The crime was reported Jan. 22 at a hotel in the area of 95th Street and Interstate 35.

Police said they are looking for a man who may use the alias of “Virgel Manning” and is known to frequent the Westport area in Kansas City.

He may have been driving a silver Toyota Corolla.

A woman who may be a witness in the case is also being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Detective Jared Marshall at 913-825-8065.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

