Police want to question two people in rape and robbery at Lenexa hotel

Lenexa police on Thursday released photos of two people they want to question about a rape and robbery last month at a hotel.
The crime was reported Jan. 22 at a hotel in the area of 95th Street and Interstate 35.
Police said they are looking for a man who may use the alias of “Virgel Manning” and is known to frequent the Westport area in Kansas City.
He may have been driving a silver Toyota Corolla.
A woman who may be a witness in the case is also being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Detective Jared Marshall at 913-825-8065.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
