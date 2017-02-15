KC man charged with multiple felonies tied to midtown rape, kidnapping, robbery

Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man with multiple felonies in connection with an attack in midtown that included the rape, kidnapping and robbery of a woman.
D’Maryon D. Odums, 23, was charged Wednesday with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree burglary and eight counts of armed criminal action.
Odums is accused of kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman Feb. 3 near midtown Kansas City.
According to court records, a woman told Kansas City police that she had been kidnapped, robbed and raped by a man armed with a knife in the area of 39th and Harrison streets.
Prosecutors said DNA testing of evidence from the victim matched Odums.
Odums is also accused of another robbery in the same area in late January.
The victim, prosecutors said, tentatively identified Odums as the man who entered her home and robbed her at knife point.
Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash-only bond for Odums.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
