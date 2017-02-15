Crime

February 15, 2017 7:07 PM

Police release surveillance photos of suspects in Overland Park theft case

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Overland Park police need the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in an alleged theft.

The suspects allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from someone in the 7000 block of Frontage Road.

Authorities said the victim confronted the pair, who denied taking the money. However, police said, surveillance footage proved otherwise.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arturo Cabral appears in bond hearing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos