Police release surveillance photos of suspects in Overland Park theft case

Overland Park police need the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in an alleged theft.
The suspects allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from someone in the 7000 block of Frontage Road.
Authorities said the victim confronted the pair, who denied taking the money. However, police said, surveillance footage proved otherwise.
If you know these two suspects regarding a theft, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/utzXl6Iieu— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) February 15, 2017
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Toriano Porter
