Prison sentence imposed for attempted kidnapping of woman in Mission

An Overland Park man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and six months in prison for the attempted kidnapping of a woman outside a grocery store in Mission.
Bradlee Earl Lloyd Campbell pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court last month to attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and attempted aggravated robbery.
Campbell, 34, was armed with a knife when he attacked a woman on Feb. 1, 2016, in the 6600 block of Martway Street.
The woman was loading groceries in her car when Campbell tried to force her into the vehicle. She fought back and was cut before he ran off.
Police arrested Campbell nearby a short time later.
After serving the sentence, Campbell will be required to register as an offender for life.
