Body found in Brush Creek identified as missing KC woman Inous Revels

A dead body found in Brush Creek Monday has been identified as Inous Revels, 63, who had been missing for 30 days.
Kansas City Fire Department crews recovered Revels’ body from Brush Creek in the 3200 block of Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard about noon Monday.
On Wednesday, police announced that they had identified her. Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play and the cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner.
Revels had last been seen at her home in the 5100 block of Woodland, which is nearby.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
