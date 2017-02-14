Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

In an opening statement Tuesday in the double-murder trial of Lee’s Summit lawyer Susan Elizabeth Van Note, a prosecutor described brutal killings he said were committed for money. Van Note’s defense lawyer countered that the state cannot prove its case and pointed to another man as a possible killer who was never investigated.
With an aging population, first responders can expect to have more encounters with people suffering dementia symptoms. To help understand the physical and mental challenges those with dementia can face, four members of the Overland Park Police Department donned sensory-altering tools and attempted to carry out everyday tasks in a Virtual Dementia Tour at Morningside Place, a memory care facility. The department plans to train all its officers.
Independence police said a number of individuals, nonprofit agencies and others have come forward and offered money, provided gifts and offered their support to the surviving children of Yadira Gomez, who was stabbed to death in her Independence home over the weekend. Police were alerted after the children told school officials about the death.
The two individuals are persons of interest in a homicide case that took place at 5506 the Paseo. The two are considered armed and dangerous and believed to be occupying a mid-2000’s, Gray, Chevrolet Monte Carlo with heavily tinted windows.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on Monday recognized Rodney Goldman for helping thwart an assault on Lynn Judge, a RideKC Max bus driver, on Saturday. During the fight, Goldman broke his cane, which the transit authority replaced with two new canes. The ATA also gave him a lifetime bus pass.
Family members of Jessica Runions, missing since September, set out Saturday morning on their routine search for her, but ended up finding a man's body near 53rd Street. and South Brighton Avenue. It was the second time in two weekends that this search group has found a body.