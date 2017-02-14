ATF seeks info in armed robbery of Richmond, Mo., store, offering $2,000 reward

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial Pause

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

1:26 Royals Daily: Camp opens, bizarre injury follows

4:27 White House press corps grills Sean Spicer over Flynn resignation

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'