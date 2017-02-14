ATF seeks info in armed robbery of Richmond, Mo., store, offering $2,000 reward

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Richmond, Mo.
A $2,000 reward was announced Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the Jan. 31 armed robbery of the Casey’s General Store in the 400 block of West Main Street.
ATF officials said a man wearing a black hoodie and a mask robbed the store at gunpoint. The man, the agency said, discharged a handgun during the robbery. No employees or customers were hit by gunfire, officials said.
The Richmond Police Department and the ATF were investigating the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact the agency through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
