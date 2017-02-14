Facebook pictures of guns, drugs and cash land Jefferson City man in federal court

His family and friends weren’t the only ones looking at Tremaine Cordell Smith’s Facebook page.
The 27-year-old Jefferson City man’s habit of posting pictures of guns, money, drugs and stolen property drew the attention of police.
And what they saw led them to serve a search warrant at his residence, where among other things they found two stolen 9 mm handguns.
Because he is a convicted felon, it is illegal for Smith to possess firearms.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of firearms.
Federal prosecutors said Smith faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments