Crime

February 14, 2017 3:52 PM

Facebook pictures of guns, drugs and cash land Jefferson City man in federal court

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

His family and friends weren’t the only ones looking at Tremaine Cordell Smith’s Facebook page.

The 27-year-old Jefferson City man’s habit of posting pictures of guns, money, drugs and stolen property drew the attention of police.

And what they saw led them to serve a search warrant at his residence, where among other things they found two stolen 9 mm handguns.

Because he is a convicted felon, it is illegal for Smith to possess firearms.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Federal prosecutors said Smith faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police fatally shoot man who was firing rifle on porch of south KC home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos