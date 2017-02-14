$20,000 reward now offered in 2010 Kansas City, Kan., homicide

A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information in the Valentine’s Day 2010 homicide of a Kansas City, Kan., man.
The reward increase was announced Tuesday on the seventh anniversary of the killing of 26-year-old John Valdivia.
Valdivia was fatally shot on Feb. 14, 2010, in the 1700 block of Richmond Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone with information about Valdivia’s killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
