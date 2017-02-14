Man pleads guilty to stealing from Catholic churches in Kansas City and Independence

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers' TIPS Hotline Pause

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak