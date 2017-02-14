Man pleads guilty to stealing from Catholic churches in Kansas City and Independence

A Raytown man admitted Tuesday that he embezzled more than $86,000 from two Kansas City area churches.
David Townley, 59, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and tax evasion.
He admitted that he stole the money from Nativity of Mary Church and School in Independence and Sacred Heart Guadalupe church in Kansas City.
Townley was business manager for Nativity of Mary from December 2006 through June 2013.
He handled church finances as a volunteer for Sacred Heart from 2002 through 2013.
In his plea Tuesday, Townley admitted that he skimmed money from tuition paid by parents of students at Nativity of Mary.
He also admitted that he made unauthorized check deposits from Sacred Heart into his personal bank account.
Most of the embezzled money was used to pay off his credit card debts, according to the plea agreement.
As part of the plea, Townley must forfeit at least $86,297.93.
A sentencing date has not been set.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
