February 13, 2017 5:08 PM

Attempted murder charge filed after shots fired into vehicle, home in De Soto

By Ian Cummings

A 21-year-old De Soto man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle and a home on Saturday.

Johnson County prosecutors accused Jack C. Bush of shooting several bullets into a Chevrolet Silverado containing two people on Saturday in De Soto, and firing at a home with one person inside.

Bush is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of firing a gun at an occupied dwelling.

Bush was in custody Monday at the Johnson County jail. Bond was set at $100,000.

