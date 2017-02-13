A quarrel over bills leads to KC woman cutting her roommate, man tells police

An argument over bills Saturday likely prompted a Kansas City woman to cut her male roommate, police said.
Kansas City officers responded to the call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Ninth Street. They found the victim inside the residence with a cut to his left arm. The victim told officers that he got into an argument with his roommate over bills. An altercation ensued and she cut the man on the arm. The woman fled after the attack.
Police looked around the neighborhood but were unable to find the woman.
The victim refused medical treatment when paramedics arrived.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments