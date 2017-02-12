Kansas City police identify man they shot and killed after he fired rifle from porch

Police on Sunday identified the man fatally shot Saturday outside his home by police as Alonzo E. Ashley Jr., 27, of Kansas City.
Police shot Ashley after he allegedly pointed a rifle at officers about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11300 block of Corrington Avenue.
Police responded to the neighborhood after receiving reports of gunfire. Arriving officers saw Jones on the porch of of his residence allegedly shooting a rifle.
Police brought in tactical officers to search the house because they didn’t know whether anyone else was inside. The residence was searched about 11:40 p.m., allowing detectives and technicians to gather and collect evidence.
