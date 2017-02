Alice Snodgrass was visiting retired teacher Nicki Alexopoulos when the woman's son came to the house with a 9 mm handgun to demand money. After he shot his mother in the leg, Snodgrass fled the house but was shot outside. The son returned inside where he killed his mother and then turned the gun on himself. Snodgrass is still recovering from her wounds. (Music: "Intrepid" by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.com)