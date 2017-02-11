Crime

February 11, 2017 9:33 PM

Police fatally shoot man who was firing rifle on porch of south KC home

By Toriano Porter

Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in south Kansas City.

According to police, the man was shot after he pointed a rifle at officers about 8:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Corrington Avenue.

Police were called to the area after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they saw the man on the porch of a residence shooting the rifle.

He was shot after he pointed the weapon in the direction of officers, police said.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials said tactical officers were called because police did not know whether anyone else was inthe residence.

