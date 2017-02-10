KC motorcycle police officer injured in wreck in Independence

A Kansas City police officer on a motorcycle suffered minor injuries in a wreck in Independence on Friday, according to authorities.
The wreck occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Noland Road at Interstate 70. Two motorcycle traffic enforcement officers were turning onto the onramp to westbound I-70 when an SUV in an adjacent lane hit one of the police motorcycles, according to Darin Snapp, a Police Department spokesman.
The impact knocked the motorcycle over and spilled the officer onto the road. The officer was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Independence police responded to the scene of the crash and issued a citation to the driver of the SUV.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments