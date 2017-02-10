Killings of two Kansas City-area women to be featured on national TV Friday

The NBC “Dateline” program will air an episode Friday night about the killings of two Kansas City-area women.
Sarah DeLeon was killed in Kansas City, Kan., in 1989.
Five years later, Diana Ault was killed in Independence.
Police and family members of the two women have said they believe there is a link between the two cases.
Last October, Carolyn Heckert of Smithville was charged in Wyandotte County District Court with first-degree murder in DeLeon’s death.
No one has been charged in Ault’s killing.
The show is set to air at 9 p.m. Friday, according to a spokeswoman from NBC.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
