Two arrested in reported parental kidnapping in Olathe

Two people were arrested Friday in Olathe after they allegedly kidnapped two children from a foster care facility.
The children were not harmed in the incident.
At least one of the people arrested was the parent of the children but did not have legal custody, according to police.
The incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. at KVC Health Systems in Olathe. KVC contracts with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and other child services.
A man and a woman walked away from a supervised visit with the children, police said.
Olathe police spotted the vehicle they reportedly left in a short time later and took a man and a woman into custody.
The children were returned to KVC.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
