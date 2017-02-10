Crime

Police arrest man after a break-in at a Lenexa house

By Glenn E. Rice

A man was arrested by police Thursday afternoon after police say he tried to break into a house in the 8100 block of Clare Road in Lenexa.

Officers were called just after 1 p.m. to investigate a residential burglary that was in progress. A witness reported seeing a man trying to break into his neighbor’s house.

Lenexa officers along with Shawnee police tried to stop the man as he walked away from the residence.

The man got into a nearby car and drove away. He ran over a device that punctures tires and crashed about a mile away. He was arrested following a brief foot chase, according to Lenexa police.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341

