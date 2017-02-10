Man who killed dog in Kansas City carjacking pleads guilty

A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to a 2014 carjacking in which the victim’s dog was killed.
Stephen D. Bagley of Kansas City, Kan., admitted in federal court to stealing a man’s car at gunpoint from outside a gas station in the 3700 block of Broadway.
After ordering the man and his passenger out of the 2008 Nissan Altima, the carjacker sped off with the victim’s dog, Mister, still in the car, according to his plea agreement.
A few minutes later, the Altima was involved in a traffic crash on Interstate 35 near the West Pennway exit.
Mister was found dead inside the car along with one spent .40-caliber shell casing.
The carjacker fled the scene of the wreck before police arrived.
The crime was captured on store surveillance video, and Bagley’s probation officer later identified him from the video, according to court documents.
DNA evidence found in the Altima also matched Bagley.
During a search of his home, police found a .40-caliber handgun. Laboratory testing matched the spent shell casing found in the Altima with the gun found at Bagley’s residence, according to the documents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments