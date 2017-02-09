Man charged in shooting at Raytown home with children inside

A Raytown man is facing felony charges, accused of firing a gun during a family argument last weekend in a home with several children inside, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
Darrell E. White, 53, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in a shooting Saturday at a home in the 9900 block of East 85th Street. Police arrived at the home about 6 p.m. after a man reported that someone had shot at him in the house.
Witnesses told police that the man and White had been arguing about the death of loved ones when White picked up a black Ruger handgun and fired a shot that left a bullet hole in a door leading from the living room to a garage. Officers found a bullet lodged in the floor of the garage. Among those in the home were five children, ages 4 to 12, who were not injured and were escorted from the house, according to police.
White was in custody Thursday at the Jackson County Detention Center. Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.
White is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 27.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments