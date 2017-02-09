Man accused of kidnapping, pistol-whipping woman in Overland Park

A Kansas City man is charged with kidnapping and pistol-whipping a woman in Overland Park.
Ryan Patrick Gaughan, 38, is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a bond of $500,000.
He is charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and making a criminal threat.
Overland Park police were called to a hospital Wednesday where the woman had gone for treatment of her injuries. Gaughan was arrested Wednesday night.
He and the victim have a prior relationship, and she had filed a protection order against him in December, according to court records.
In her request for a protection order, the woman wrote that she was worried about him coming into her home to harm her while she was asleep.
Gaughan’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
