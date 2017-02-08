Guns stolen during rash of auto burglaries in Olathe

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan. Pause

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:30 Two killed in shooting at 7th Heaven in Kansas City

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal