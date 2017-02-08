Guns stolen during rash of auto burglaries in Olathe

During a string of auto burglaries last weekend in Olathe, at least two guns were stolen, police say.
Someone burglarized several cars overnight Saturday in the 1900 block of East Jamestown Drive.
Two firearms were stolen during the burglaries.
Can you help ID this person? They may be involved in Auto Burgs with guns stolen. If so call OPD 913-971-7500 or @KCCrimeStop 816-474-8477 pic.twitter.com/f0W59eBaqk— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) February 8, 2017
The Olathe Police Department used the burglaries to remind residents to remove their firearms from their vehicles and lock them up to prevent theft and mishandling.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
